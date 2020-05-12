App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 12, 2020 12:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japan's Nippon Life in talks for strategic investment in IndusInd Bank: Report

The foreign investment would help balance IndusInd's precarious position as it faces mounting bad loans and a potential ratings downgrade

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Japanese insurance major Nippon Life is reportedly in discussion with IndusInd Bank for strategic investment in the private sector lender.

The move will help Nippon Life, Japan's largest life insurer in revenue terms, gain a bancassurance partner for its insurance product distribution, and corporate treasury money for asset management in India, sources told The Economic Times.

A bank distribution model is also assumed to be the most profitable one. For the bank, meanwhile, foreign investment would help balance its precarious position as it faces mounting bad loans and a potential rating downgrade.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

In April, IndusInd had tasked Morgan Stanley and Citi with raising $500-750 million in confidence capital from private investors.

The Hinduja family – which owns a majority stake, had approached the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for permission to increase stake to 26 percent from the prescribed 15 percent. after Kotak Mahindra Bank promoter Uday Kotak was granted a similar relaxation.

Nippon Life and IndusInd Bank did not respond to queries, as per the report.

For Nippon Life, this would be its first investment in a bank. It has usually acquired insurance and asset management companies in Asia.

“The talks accelerated after the Max Life and Axis Bank transaction,” an official told ET, adding that strategic investors were sought after private equity suitors pulled back.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 12, 2020 12:48 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Fitch affirms Delhi, Hyderabad airports' ratings at 'BB+' with negative outlook

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact: IT companies look to lower travel bill

Coronavirus impact | Global pension funds shelve plans to invest in India: Report

Coronavirus impact | Global pension funds shelve plans to invest in India: Report

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.