App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Nov 26, 2019 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japan's Mitsui eyes food supply venture with Kishore Biyani's Future Group: Report

Mitsui is reportedly looking to invest either in Biyani’s Galaxy Cloud Kitchen or a separate venture

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tokyo-based Mitsui & Co may invest in a venture with Kishore Biyani’s Future Group to supply fresh food to 7-Eleven convenience stores, reports The Economic Times.

It may invest either in Biyani’s Galaxy Cloud Kitchen or a separate venture. “Mitsui is exploring possibilities of investing in a venture with Future Group either though an existing company or in a separate venture,” a source told the publication.

The fresh food supplies business may also cater to Future Group’s FoodHall and Big Bazaar, as well as other quick service restaurants, a source told the publication.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Mitsui & Co, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Mitsui Group, supplies packaged foods, dairy products, livestock items, rice and cereals, ice-cream, instant foods and beverages.

SMHE Food brands, a subsidiary of Future Retail, will develop and operate 7-Eleven convenience stores in India. The first 7 eleven stores in India are expected to open in Mumbai early in 2020, the report added.

In January, Biyani said that Future Group is working on a cloud kitchen that will deliver meals at Rs 40.
At 11:16 hours, the Future Enterprises stock was quoting at Rs 22.60, up Rs 0.45, or 2.03 percent.


Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 26, 2019 11:23 am

tags #Future Group

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.