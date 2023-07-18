Japan's Marubeni expresses interest to establish high-tech industrial park in Kolar with Rs 10,000 crore investment

A high-level delegation from Marubeni Corporation on July 18 met with Karnataka heavy and medium industries minister MB Patil.

Japan's Marubeni Corporation has expressed its interest in setting up a high-tech industrial park in Kolar, located around 60 km away from Bengaluru.

The proposed industrial park, spanning 720 acres of land, is planned to be developed in Bavanahalli near Vemagal, Kolar district.

A high-level delegation from Marubeni Corporation on July 18 met with Karnataka's Heavy and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.

The company has revealed its intention to directly invest Rs 2,800 crore in the development of the proposed high-tech industrial park. Additionally, it anticipates foreign direct investments worth Rs 8,000 crore during the subsequent phase, where industrial plots will be allocated to interested enterprises, according to a statement from the industries minister.

"The venture is projected to generate 40,000 job opportunities and contribute Rs 2 billion to Karnataka's economy. The Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry has already approved the feasibility report for this proposed industrial zone development," the statement added.

"The government will conduct a detailed study of the proposal and take a decision," said Patil.

Marubeni Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, has previously established similar high-tech industrial parks in China, Philippines, and Thailand. The delegation also highlighted ongoing initiatives to develop industrial areas in countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar, and Vietnam.

The company primarily focuses on sectors such as social infrastructure, health and medical services, wellness, digital strategy, innovation strategy, smart cities, decarbonization, and pharmaceuticals.

"Karnataka has caught the attention of Marubeni Corporation for potential investment! I had a productive discussion with delegates from Marubeni Corporation regarding the establishment of a cutting-edge #NextGenIndustrialPark in Karnataka. This project aims to address the infrastructure needs of high-tech sectors, attracting foreign direct investment (FDI), and serving as an anchor for investments. We are targeting sectors such as electronics, semiconductors, automobiles, EVs, renewables, aerospace, and defense," tweeted Patil.

"We are committed to generating employment opportunities and propelling the state's progress through the promotion of industrial growth," added Patil.