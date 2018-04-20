App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2018 06:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japan's Komori sets up India office to expand printing machinery biz

Komori was till date operating in India via its sole distributor Insight Group, in which Komori has bought a majority stake now.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tokyo-based printing machinery firm Komori Corporation, which provides printing products for currency notes across the globe, has established an Indian subsidiary to strengthen its footprints in the domestic market.

Komori was till date operating in India via its sole distributor Insight Group, in which Komori has bought a majority stake now.

The company aims to strengthen and enhance its presence in India and nearby countries such as Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal with the launch of the India office, Komori India, Managing Director, Hirofumi Hoshino said.

"With the India footprint, we will be able to provide world-class quality and strong support to aid the Indian market," he said.

Komori is among the top-two companies worldwide, engaged in providing currency printing machines for many countries including the Indian rupee.

The Japanese firm also specialises in various kind of printing machines used to produce brochures, calenders, books, high-quality magazine publications and packaging printing like cosmetic boxes, liquor boxes, pharma boxes, cigarettes and match-boxes packaging, among others.

Besides, the company provides printing products to manufacture credit and debit cards, gift cards, sim cards, etc.

Komori is a market leader in India with a market share of over 40 per cent.

With India office in place, Komori plans to strengthen and scale its operations further in the country and the sub-continent, the company said.

tags #Business #Companies #Komori Corporation

most popular

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Do you own these top 20 stocks which fell up to 60% in Q1 CY18?

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Normal monsoon: Brokerages betting on these top 10 stocks

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Podcast | Nifty likely to head towards 10,700; 3 stocks which can give up to 11% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.