App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2018 06:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan's $20 bn state-backed fund seeks to team up with global PE firms

Japan Investment Corp has taken over the role of the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), one of the country's state-backed funds that was set up to accelerate the growth of domestic companies

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Newly formed Japan Investment Corp (JIC), armed with $20 billion of government money, wants to team up with global private equity firms to invest in Japanese companies to boost the nation's competitiveness, the head of the organisation said on Wednesday.

Japan Investment Corp has taken over the role of the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), one of the country's state-backed funds that was set up to accelerate the growth of domestic companies.

Instead of investing directly in companies, JIC will create funds with private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors, to invest in corporations.

Large foreign equity funds should be able to benefit by teaming up with JIC, said Masaaki Tanaka, JIC's chief executive officer in an interview with Reuters.

related news

"The biggest difference between us and foreign private equity firms such as KKR, Blackstone and Bain Capital, is that we are a long-term investor," he said.

"There is a prejudice (in Japan) against foreign private equity firms but if they team up with us, they can overcome that obstacle," he added.

If JIC makes co-investments with private equity funds and the funds want make an exit earlier, JIC would be willing to buy their stakes, Tanaka said.

Smaller Japanese private equity firms can also benefit by teaming up with JIC as they could target larger deals, he said.

Besides a private equity fund, JIC also plans to set up an engagement fund, which would own around 5 percent stakes in companies. JIC plans to make proposals to improve corporate management, the latest sign of the country's commitment to shaking up corporate Japan.

In addition, JIC plans to set up venture capital fund as well as a fund that targets overseas firms.
First Published on Oct 24, 2018 06:05 pm

tags #Business #world

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.