172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|japanese-firms-to-get-subsidies-for-shifting-production-from-china-to-india-bangladesh-report-5799341.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2020 05:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japanese firms to get subsidies for shifting production from China to India, Bangladesh: Report

Currently, Japanese companies see their supply chains rely heavily on China, as a result of which Japan faced troubles during the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutdown in China

Moneycontrol News

Japanese manufacturers that shift production out from China to India or Bangladesh will now be eligible for subsidies, as per a report by Nikkei Asian Review.

This is part of a government programme, whereby Japan aims to cut dependence on just a particular region and push companies to diversify their manufacturing sites across the Southeast Asian countries.

The Japanese government has added India and Bangladesh to the list of relocation destinations that would make companies eligible for benefits.

Close

Currently, Japanese companies see their supply chains rely heavily on China, as a result of which it faced troubles during the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutdown in China.

In its 2020 supplemental budget, the government allocated 23.5 billion yen to fund subsidies meant to encourage firms to disperse their manufacturing sites across the ASEAN region.

Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry added "projects that will contribute to the resilience of the ASEAN-Japan supply chain" to its latest list, many of which are eyeing relocation to India and Bangladesh.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 05:22 pm

tags #ASEAN #Business #China #India #Japan

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.