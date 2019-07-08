App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Japanese curry rice chain restaurant CoCo Ichibanya to foray into Indian market

The JV would directly own and operate outlets, and also has plans to franchise the CoCo Ichi brand throughout India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan's largest curry rice chain CoCo Ichibanya is entering the Indian market and expects to open its first restaurant early next year in Delhi-NCR.

Mitsui & Co has formed a 60:40 joint venture (JV) Ichibanya India with Japan-based Ichibanya, which owns curry chain Coco Ichi, and plans a combined investment of $3 million (about Rs 20 crore) in the Indian market to establish its network, a statement said.

The JV would directly own and operate outlets, and also has plans to franchise the CoCo Ichi brand throughout India, it further added.

Close

The partnership marks Mitsui's, which is one of the largest and prominent global trading and investment companies of Japan, entry into the restaurant business in India.

related news

Ichibanya operates 1,264 outlets of Coco Ichi in Japan and 180 restaurants globally across US, UK, China and South East Asia as of June 2019.

"With a population of over 1.3 billion and a rapidly growing middle-income class, we believe the time is right to launch the CoCoICHI brand and concept in India, one of the world's largest food and beverage markets," Mitsui & Co EVP and COO of the Asia Pacific Business Unit Taku Morimoto said.

"By investing in businesses with direct consumer touch points, we aim to create connections with our established portfolio of businesses, industrial expertise, and deep customer networks to stimulate further growth," he said.

Mitsui & Co is present in India since 1950 and has investments in sectors spanning from steel, power infrastructure, chemicals, logistics, motorcycles, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, FMCG and television shopping.

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #Business #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.