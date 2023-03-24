 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japanese competitiveness in manufacturing should be taught at IIMs: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Moneycontrol News
Mar 24, 2023 / 02:57 PM IST

By following the Japanese system right from 1983, Maruti Suzuki has become one of the top manufacturing companies in India, Bhargava says.

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which commands over 40 percent of India’s domestic passenger vehicle market, has been in existence since the early 1980s. R C Bhargava, the company’s Chairman, in a fireside chat with Ravi Krishnan, said that Japanese competitiveness can be a perfect case study for Indian manufacturers and should also be taught at prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Below are the edited excerpts:

The Economic Survey this year pointed out that India will miss the manufacturing bus. So why has the government not succeeded in crowding in private sector investments?

Investments are not on the basis of any one single factor. If at any point in time we think that just the lack of infrastructure was holding back investments in the long run, it is a wrong analysis of the problem. For a long time, we have always blamed the government for the lack of growth of the industry and its manufacturing competitiveness. In the last nine years, a very large number of reforms and changes have taken place, which compared to some three or four decades ago, is like a paradise. And yet, as everybody knows that growth in manufacturing has not picked up. So the conclusion can't be that it is just infrastructure (creation).

There are other factors related to the role the private sector has to play in this matter. It is not the government’s job to make manufacturing competitive in any country. It has to be the management of the industry. I think the question that we need to ask is whether the manufacturing sector is doing everything to make it competitive. Of course, it (the manufacturing sector) requires infrastructure and the market should be growing, demand should be growing, which means the GDP should be growing. So given those things, is manufacturing doing everything to make itself competitive?