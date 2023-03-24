Japanese competitiveness in manufacturing should be taught at IIMs: Maruti Suzuki Chairman RC Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki Chairman R.C. Bhargava

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which commands over 40 percent of India’s domestic passenger vehicle market, has been in existence since the early 1980s. R C Bhargava, the company’s Chairman, in a fireside chat with Ravi Krishnan, said that Japanese competitiveness can be a perfect case study for Indian manufacturers and should also be taught at prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Below are the edited excerpts:

The Economic Survey this year pointed out that India will miss the manufacturing bus. So why has the government not succeeded in crowding in private sector investments?

Investments are not on the basis of any one single factor. If at any point in time we think that just the lack of infrastructure was holding back investments in the long run, it is a wrong analysis of the problem. For a long time, we have always blamed the government for the lack of growth of the industry and its manufacturing competitiveness. In the last nine years, a very large number of reforms and changes have taken place, which compared to some three or four decades ago, is like a paradise. And yet, as everybody knows that growth in manufacturing has not picked up. So the conclusion can't be that it is just infrastructure (creation).

There are other factors related to the role the private sector has to play in this matter. It is not the government’s job to make manufacturing competitive in any country. It has to be the management of the industry. I think the question that we need to ask is whether the manufacturing sector is doing everything to make it competitive. Of course, it (the manufacturing sector) requires infrastructure and the market should be growing, demand should be growing, which means the GDP should be growing. So given those things, is manufacturing doing everything to make itself competitive?

Why are investments not happening despite there being so many enabling factors?

It is a very complex subject and I have a very clear view of this. And my view is that if you look at countries that have grown rapidly in the manufacturing sector and become almost the leaders of the world in terms of manufacturing in the last 5-6 decades I would quote Japan. Because it was the first country that was devastated after the war and did not have raw materials or energy sources and still became the most competitive manufacturing country in the world. It became a manufacturing country under a democratic system, which we also have.

What are the lessons from Japan?

How many people studied or understood how Japan became competitive? Why is Japanese competitiveness not taught at the IIMs? Why don’t we use that as a manufacturing case study as to why Japan became so competitive than the countries like the US, which gave it technologies? And it is not just ‘Just in Time’ or ‘Six Sigma’. We should use their competitiveness as a case study. We have continued to look at Western countries for manufacturing systems and know-how. After the first world war, Western countries lost all manufacturing competitiveness. All the competitiveness in the manufacturing industry shifted to Eastern countries such as Japan, China, Korea, etc., which have all become the manufacturing giants of the world. I don’t quote China because they don’t follow a democratic system.

If you look at India, one company which followed the Japanese system right from 1983 is the company I am in, which is Maruti. And what has been the result? Maruti became, I would venture to say, probably one of the top manufacturing companies in India. You would hardly find any company in India which is as competitive as Maruti Suzuki. So the same system in Japan which made it competitive made it here (in India).

So you think it boils down to attitude?

I think it is a mindset that has developed because of the licence raj brought to the country. Private sector industrialists were absolutely ethical in the 1950s and built industries despite being under British rule. What happened after the 1950s because the industrial and political systems created very different attitudes and workings in the system.

One of the biggest characteristics of the system which we have is most of the industries in India are ‘owner managed’. People put up industries primarily for creating a livelihood for themselves and their families and creating a better quality of life and upgrading their status in society through that industry. They do not operate in the industry with the sole motive of growing the industry and benefiting the stakeholders who are connected to the industry.

Secondly, there is a belief that 60-70 percent of the workforce in the manufacturing industry has no contribution to make in any process or system or the competitiveness of the company. All of it has to come from the top management who are paid 300 or 500 times the workers are paid. And those people are just managed.

So are you a socialist in your approach?

I am very much a socialist. If you want the manufacturing industry to grow, we must listen to the Prime Minister and ensure that manufacturing is inclusive. It cannot be on the lines of what is being created in the western world (by creating) a bigger gap between haves and have-nots. That is the reason in 1950 we went for a large-scale public sector as the government didn’t want the wealth to be concentrated in a few hands.

We must believe that workers are as capable of making improvements in the processes because of the experience they gain while working at the different shopfloors. Their capability in making improvements is as good as other employees. And if they are working on improvements in the company, they have the right to share the benefits of those improvements, which will mean inclusive growth.

Is this something you are implementing at Maruti Suzuki?

Just as I had mentioned that all our workers, except trainees, are income-tax payers, and 90 percent of them now own cars. A lot of their children, who have studied at DPS built by us, are working for multinational companies. This is because they had the opportunity of a good education. Good education is a fundamental requirement for upgrading people in inclusivity. Which industry provides inclusivity to their workmen?

The auto sector has been the largest recipient of FDI over the last 14-15 years and comes close second to drugs and pharma and specialty chemicals. What do foreign investors want in terms of policy action?

FDI is coming into many sectors except manufacturing in India. The only sector in manufacturing where there's a lot of FDI is actually the automotive sector. All the major car manufacturers have invested in India but how much progress they made is a different matter.

Why they were not coming here was partly due to the difficulty of doing business. India had a bad reputation that it's a very difficult country to do business with so many rules and regulations. Even if these rules are simplified, they (foreign investors) still think that they need an Indian partner to support them. The experience of Indian partners, by and large, has not been very satisfactory for the same reason of the approach of business houses, entrepreneurs and owners. They are not in tune with what foreign investors, used to a different way of working, want.