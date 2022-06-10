English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit Toyota headquarters ahead of election, sources say

    TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Toyota Motor Corp's headquarters as early as next week, two people familiar w..

    Reuters
    June 10, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    Japan PM Fumio Kishida

    Japan PM Fumio Kishida


     Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Toyota Motor Corp’s headquarters as early as next week, two people familiar with the matter said, highlighting his push for higher wages ahead of next month’s upper house elections.


    Toyota, Japan’s largest and most valuable company, proposed the visit to Toyota city in central Japan, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity.


    The automaker, broadly seen as a bellwether for Japan Inc, agreed to fully meet its union’s demand for annual salary and bonus hikes during annual labour talks earlier this year.


    A Toyota spokesperson declined to comment on the visit.


    Kishida’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen doing well in the election, which is expected on July 10, although households are under pressure from rising costs. Toyota’s unionised workers are viewed as supportive of the opposition.

    Close

    Related stories


    With the visit, Kishida wants to emphasise his appeal to companies to raise wages, Japanese media said. Decades of deflation have meant that for most workers in the world’s third-largest economy pay has barely budged for years.


    The visit will include a tour of a plant, the Asahi newspaper reported.

    Reuters
    Tags: #Fumio Kishida #Japan #Japanese Prime Minister #Liberal Democratic Party #Toyota Motor Corp
    first published: Jun 10, 2022 12:10 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.