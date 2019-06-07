App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 07, 2019 12:57 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Japan business card app operator Sansan prices IPO at top of range, raises $360 million

The firm, which allows users to scan and organise Japan's ubiquitous business cards, will list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Mothers market on June 19.

Japanese business card management company Sansan Inc priced its initial public offering (IPO) at the top of an indicative range on June 7, a regulatory filing showed, raising 38.9 billion yen ($360 million).

Sansan said in the filing the IPO had been priced at 4,500 yen per share, at the top of a book-building range of 4,000-4,500 yen. The amount raised includes the over allotment.

In December, Sansan said it raised 3 billion yen in its latest funding round from investors including Japan Post Capital and T. Rowe Price, taking the total amount raised to more than $100 million.

Japan's tech scene remains dominated by established players, with artificial intelligence startup Preferred Networks the country's only unicorn as of January, according to CB Insights.

In April, crypto startup Liquid Group said its valuation passed $1 billion at its most recent fundraising without disclosing the amount raised.
First Published on Jun 7, 2019 12:40 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Japan #Sansan Inc #world

