January-March FMCG growth at 8-9%, slowest in three years: Nielsen India

Changes in FDI norms: The Centre decided to change foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations for single brand retail, coal and lignite mining, digital media and contract manufacturing. The reforms are being seen as India push to become a part of the global supply chain at a time when the US-China trade war has caused disruption.

Market research firm Nielsen India expects the FMCG industry to grow in the range of 8-9 percent in the first quarter.

The first quarter of 2020 would be the slowest Q1 quarter in the past three years, Nielsen said.

Nielsen has maintained the full year 2020 growth forecast at 9-10 percent. It considers the January-December period for calculating growth numbers.

The key factors influencing the trajectory so far and the forecast for the future include macroeconomic economic indicators such as inflation and GDP, government policies and budget provisions.

"The macroeconomic policies coupled with inflation/GDP trajectory, manufacturer actions and consumer sentiment is expected to lead to money in the hands of consumers, thereby fueling consumption," said Nitya Bhalla, Lead, Data Science, Nielsen South Asia.

2019 review

After two years of double digit growth, FMCG growth slowed down to single digit in 2019.

In the calendar year 2019, FMCG witnessed 9.2 percent growth (excluding e-commerce) down from a 13.5 percent in the previous calendar year.

The growth trend was dampened by drop in volume growth which dropped to 5.8 percent from 10.5 percent in 2018.

For the full year 2019, the slow growth was led by the rural market and growth slipped to nearly half of the previous year (16.2 percent in 2018 to 8.8 percent in 2019).

FMCG slowdown in Q4 2019

The last quarter of 2019 (Oct-Dec 2019) saw the FMCG industry grow at 6.6 percent (7.3 percent with e-commerce).

The same period year ago was a high double digit of 15.7 percent in Q4 2018.

"While macro factors are still not conducive, FMCG growth in the last quarter of 2019 seems to be stabilizing. This comes from the festive uptick in MT and E-commerce channels. Excessive and untimely rains have impacted growth in the West Zone," said Sharang Pant,Lead, RMS and Retail Vertical, Nielsen South Asia.

According to Nielsen, the stress in industry growth is also witnessed in the macro-economic environment with GDP growth slipping further to 4.5 percent in Q3 (Jul-Sep) of 2019 from 5 percent in Q2 (April-June) of 2019.

Consumer Price Inflation also jumped to 5.8 percent in Q4 (Oct-Dec) of 2019 from 3.5 percent in Q3’19 and touched a high of 7.3 percent in Dec, 2019

Further spurt in job losses/rising unemployment led to the general acceptance of the downturn.

Also, untimely and excess rainfall impacted farm produce adversely in some states, Nielsen said.