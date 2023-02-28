 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
January core sector growth at 7.8%, up from December

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:35 PM IST

The growth in January was aided by a jump in the output of fertilisers, Coal, electricity, steel, natural gas, cement and refinery products, as compared to the corresponding period last year, the data showed.

Core sector growth in December stood at 7 percent (Representative image)

The core sector growth in January came in at 7.8 percent, which is up from a 7 percent growth recorded in December, as per the data released by the government on February 28.

A sharp surge in the output of three segments - coal, fertiliser and electricity - aided the higher growth in January, data showed.

The biggest jump was recorded in the electricity sector, where the production increased by 17.9 percent, followed by a 13.4 percent increase in coal production and 12 percent in fertriliser.

The increase in the output of steel sector during January was 6.2 percent, natural gas 5.3 percent, cement 4.6 percent and petroleum refinery products 4.5 percent.