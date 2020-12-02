January 21, 2021 will mark a new era that will focus on solving global problems: NR Narayana Murthy

Narayana Murthy, who was speaking at the annual Infosys Science Foundation awards on December 2, said that for the last four years, there was a friction in the US and there was no doubt about it

Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy (Image: Reuters)

Hinting at Joe Biden Presidency in the US, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy said, January 21, 2021 will mark a new era that focuses on collaboration and solving global problems such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden will be sworn in as the 46th President of the US on January 20, 2021.

Murthy, who was speaking at the annual Infosys Science Foundation awards on December 2, said, “In the case of one country, for the last four years, there was a friction. There was no doubt about it.”

Murthy was alluding the Donald Trump administration in the US. “However there is going to be a new era. Lots of changes will take place. Therefore world will become much closer starting January 21, 2021,” he added.

Murthy was responding to Moneycontrol’s query on the impact of geopolitics on innovation as more countries have started looking inwards.

“I am very positive. The issue of geopolitics will not hinder collaboration between experts and nations in solving global problems like sustainability, climate change, COVID-19 pandemic, and water availability. All these solutions will have to be left to experts,” he further added.

Murthy also spoke about the importance of research and investing in the same. India invests 0.6-0.7 percent of GDP in R&D. This is low compared to its global peers. According to reports, China invests 2.1 percent of GDP in R&D and the US spends 2.8 percent.

“We are a very young nation and still in our infancy in terms of higher education and research,” Murthy pointed out.

He explained that it was only in the last 70 years that India has taken initiatives in higher education and research infrastructure.

As the country starts seeing the benefits in solving some of the problems, Murthy pointed out, policymakers in the country will also be highly encouraged and will definitely start allocating higher percentage of GDP and budget to these activities.

“I would say that it is just a question of time, and it will all happen and I am positive and optimistic about these,” he added.