Janhvi Kapoor on her relationship with Arjun, Anshula: ‘Got 2 more siblings’

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about her equation with step-siblings Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. In an interview with Filmfare, Janhvi revealed how their presence has changed her life. “I think having Arjun Bhaiya and Anshula Didi as a part of our lives has made us more secure and stronger individuals,” she said.

“For the lack of a better word, I feel more wholesome,” the Dhadak actress continued. “At a later stage in life, we got two more siblings. I don’t know who else can say that and I think that I’m extremely lucky and it doesn’t get better than that.”

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor and the daughters of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, who died in 2018. Arjun and Anshula Kapoor are Boney Kapoor’s children with his first wife, Mona Shourie.

The siblings were not always as close as they are now – in the past, they were rarely photographed together. Arjun and Anshula, however, supported Janhvi and Khushi after the sudden death of Sridevi in 2018.

At the time, Boney Kapoor had said that Arjun and Anshula had been his strength in tough times. "The way they have accepted Janhvi and Khushi that has made me feel very relieved. My all four children are my strength,” Boney Kapoor was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

In an interview with SpotboyE a few months later, he spoke about how the bond between his four children grew stronger after Sridevi’s death.

“They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened. They are all my blood and they had to come around,” the filmmaker said.

He was especially grateful to Arjun Kapoor, who flew with him to Dubai, where Sridevi had died, for bringing the family together. “I give credit to all four, but yes, more to Arjun because he is the eldest. He flew in to Dubai to be with me. Anshula was in Mumbai with Janhvi and Khushi. They have happened through two different mothers but why should they get affected? They need their father now, and I am going to be around them,” said Boney Kapoor.