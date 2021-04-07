English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jana Small Finance Bank ties up with Axis Securities to offer investment services

This account will make it easier for customers to transfer funds quickly, reduce paperwork and most importantly provide a single seamless platform to invest in various investment instruments including Mutual Funds, SIP, equities and other investment avenues offered by Axis Securities, it was stated.

PTI
April 07, 2021 / 11:45 AM IST
Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank

Jana Small Finance Bank on Wednesday announced its tie up withAxis Securities to offer investment services through 3-in-1 account. The 3-in-1 account integrates Savings Bank Account maintained by Jana Small Finance Bank & Demat and Trading Accounts maintained by Axis Securities, a joint statement said.

This account will make it easier for customers to transfer funds quickly, reduce paperwork and most importantly provide a single seamless platform to invest in various investment instruments including Mutual Funds, SIP, equities and other investment avenues offered by Axis Securities, it was stated.

MD and CEO, Jana Small Finance Banksaid,Ajay Kanwal, said: We believe the key attraction for Jana customers will be mutual funds SIP where they can invest a pre-decided amount every month in MF scheme of their choice.
PTI
TAGS: #Axis Securities #Business #Companies #Jana Small Finance Bank
first published: Apr 7, 2021 11:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

Simply Save podcast: Home loan rates have fallen, but borrowers may not get the benefit

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.