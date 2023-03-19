 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jammu & Kashmir gets first FDI project post-Article 370 abrogation

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

The makers of Burj Khalifa on March 19 marked their formal entry into Jammu and Kashmir, performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the first foreign direct investment in the Union territory

Representative image

The makers of Burj Khalifa on March 19 marked their formal entry into Jammu and Kashmir, performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the first foreign direct investment in the Union territory — a shopping mall and a multipurpose tower in the outskirts of Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rs 500 crore project that envisages creating over 10,000 jobs in the valley.

This is the first FDI project in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370 was repealed by the Centre in 2019.

The CEO of EMAAR group, Amit Jain, Bollywood actors Vivek Oberoi and Neetu Chandra were among those present at the 'Bhumi Pujan' and foundation laying ceremony.