Feb 24, 2018 01:13 PM IST

Jammu-bound GoAir flight grounded at Leh airport after technical snag

The Delhi-Leh-Jammu flight left the Leh airport in the Ladakh region for Jammu at 9.20 am, but returned within 10 minutes, an official of the GoAir said

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

A Jammu-bound GoAir flight, with 112 passengers and crew members on board, returned to the Leh airport today shortly after take off due to some "technical snag", officials said.

The Delhi-Leh-Jammu flight left the Leh airport in the Ladakh region for Jammu at 9.20 am, but returned within 10 minutes, an official of the GoAir said.

He said the flight developed some "technical snag" after going air-borne, forcing the pilot to return to the airport.

All the passengers and crew members, comprising two pilots and four other staff, are safe, he said

The official said the flight has been grounded and a team of engineers are reaching Leh form Delhi for inspection and necessary repairs.

If given a clearance, the flight might leave for its destination only tomorrow, he said, adding that the airline was working to accommodate the passengers in other flights to ensure their departure today itself.

