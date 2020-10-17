172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|jamie-dimon-says-joe-biden-could-fix-some-us-issues-without-hurting-business-5975001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 17, 2020 02:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jamie Dimon says Joe Biden could fix some US issues without hurting business

Anti-business sentiment is not a good thing, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said.

Moneycontrol News
jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said Joe Biden can fix some problems of the United States without adversely impacting business if he goes on to be the president.

"I am hopeful," Dimon said, as quoted by Bloomberg. "Joe Biden has been around the block, he knows a lot of people, he is a compromiser, a unifier in a good way by nature," Dimon said at a virtual conference.

Dimon said Delaware, which Biden previously represented as a US senator, is a pro-business state. "Anti-business sentiment is not a good thing," he added.

Dimon, who describes himself as a "patriot" and "barely" a Democrat, said business and government need to work together to improve social justice, reduce red tape, help inner-city schools with low graduation rates, fix health care and improve US-China trade relations.

According to Dimon, the US has created such problems for itself. "Our problems are our own," he said. 

In January 2020, US President Donald Trump had asked a JPMorgan executive to thank him after it recorded the most profitable year ever for any US bank.

"They were very substantial. Will you say, 'Thank you, Mr President,'’ at least, huh?" Trump said to Mary Erdoes, who heads asset and wealth management for JPMorgan.

According to an opinion poll by Opinium Research and Guardian, Biden is ahead of Trump by 17 points, with just over two weeks left for the US Presidential Election.

Follow Moneycontrol's full coverage of the 2020 US presidential elections here
First Published on Oct 17, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #Jamie Dimon #Joe Biden #JPMorgan #US Election 2020

