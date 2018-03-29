Jamia to set up solar power plant on campus

Jamia Millia Islamia will soon set up a 2.50-MWP capacity solar power plant on its campus for its own consumption, and aims to supply electricity at a rate less than Rs 4 per unit.

Solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of various buildings such as hostels and central library, according to a release issued by the university.

"Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is all set to have the largest rooftop solar plant for which an MoU has been signed with a Noida-based company. The company will install more than 2.50 MWP solar photo voltaic system on RESCO Model at zero cost to the university," the release said.

As per the memorandum, the company, approved by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), will execute the project on turnkey basis and maintain it for the next 25 years under Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model.

Under the RESCO model, the MoU said, the power generated from the plant will be supplied at a cost of Rs 3.39 per unit for a period of 25 years.

RESCO model helps companies supply electricity generated from renewable resources. The MoU was signed yesterday by Registrar A P Siddiqui and Sun Source Energy Pvt Ltd CEO Kushangra Nandan in the presence of Vice Chancellor Talat Ahmad.

The VC said that the idea was mooted about two years ago.

"The step will result in saving not only money that the university spends on its electricity bills but also...reduce carbon footprint," Ahmad said.