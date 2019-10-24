Jalgaon City Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Jalgaon City Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Jalgaon City is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra in Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Jalgaon City Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Constituency Information

Jalgaon City is an Assembly constituency in North Maharashtra region of Maharashtra under Jalgaon district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 55.87% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 39.68% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Suresh Damu Bhole (Rajumama) won this seat by a margin of 42314 votes, which was 22.51% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 187964 votes.

Jain Sureshkumar Bhikamchand won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the IND candidate by a margin of 31405 votes. SS polled 122515 votes, 52.81% of the total votes polled.