Jalan-Karock to transfer Rs 130 crore rental earnings to lenders of Jet Airways: Report

Launched in 1993, Jet Airways suspended its operations in April 2019.

Jet Airways, led by the new management, has agreed to transfer to banks about Rs 130 crore received from the lease-rentals of Air Serbia planes, according to a report by business daily Economic Times.

However, the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, which has won the bid to acquire the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), cannot place an order to buy aircraft until it obtains a no-objection certificate (NOC) from its lenders, as per the report.

Also Read: IBS Software to power relaunch of Jet Airways: Jalan-Kalrock consortium

The lenders said they would provide the NOC only after the consortium commits to a timeline for implementing the debt resolution plan, which involves staggered payment to gain ownership of the airlines.

The consortium has offered payments of Rs 380 crore in instalments and a 9. 5 percent stake in the airline company to the lenders. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had approved its plan in June last year, but the consortium has not yet paid the lenders, added the report.

Jet Airways had stopped operations on April 17, 2019, due to a cash crunch. Its lenders led by State Bank of India (SBI) dragged it to the NCLT in June. Exactly after two years, the NCLT cleared the consortium’s resolution plan. Jet has been in advanced round talks with plane makers Airbus and Boeing to purchase planes.

Executives at both companies said the talks had gone slower in the past few weeks after the lenders raised issues. Meanwhile, the airline plans to start operations in September 2022 with the leased planes.