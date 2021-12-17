Jalan Kalrock Consortium moves NCLT to fast track capital infusion in Jet Airways

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium has approached the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to fast track the implementation of the Approved Resolution Plan by infusing capital in Jet Airways.

The new owners of the airline want to start paying all stakeholders including former employees, workmen, ticket claimants, and lenders of Jet Airways as per the plan approved by the NCLT in June 2021, the consortium said in a statement issued on December 17.

In its latest filing before the NCLT, Jalan Kalrock has intimated that it is ready to commence Jet Airways domestic operations by December 22, 2021, and has sought permission to forthwith implement the plan that was approved by the NCLT in June 2021.

Also read: Cannot commit re-employment to every employee: Jalan Kalrock Consortium tells Jet Airways staff

Murari Lal Jalan, lead member of the consortium and proposed promoter and Non-Executive Chairman of Jet Airways said: “We are excited to embark on the next phase of the revival of India’s most loved Airline. We at JKC await the Hon’ble NCLT’s decision on our last filing and look forward to recommencing operations of Jet Airways at the earliest.”

He explained: “The Consortium is ready with its investments and given the progress the team has made operationally since the NCLT approval in June 2021, we feel it is time to fund the company immediately for the revival of business without delay.”

Elaborating further on the plans to revive Jet Airways, Florian Fritsch of Kalrock Capital Partners and Partner of Murari Lal Jalan in Jet Airways, said: “The decision to invest in Jet Airways has been well thought off by me and Mr Jalan and we both feel that now is the time that next steps of plan implementation be complied with as per orders of the NCLT.”

Speaking about the Jet Airways 2.0 fleet type, Florian said: “Jet Airways will commence its operations in 2022 with six Narrow Body Aircraft and reach a 100+ Aircraft Fleet as a 5-year plan. Even with an aggressive expansion strategy, Jet Airways intends to be an ESG Compliant Aviation Company.”

The Jalan Kalrock Consortium has clarified that the process of revalidation of its existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) was initiated in August 2021 itself, within days of it receiving the NCLT nod. The process has now been fast-tracked and the consortium is confident of receiving the AOC in the coming months.

Jet Airways has an existing AOC valid until 2023, which was only suspended in 2019 due to the financial health of the company then. The current process is towards removing the said suspension and is hence expected to be substantially lesser in comparison to obtaining fresh AOC by a new company.