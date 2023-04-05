English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Jakson Green to set up methanol synthesis facility at NTPC's Vindhyachal power plant

    Methanol is a cleaner alternative fuel that can be used for various purposes, including power generation and transportation.

    PTI
    April 05, 2023 / 07:25 PM IST
    Jakson Green will oversee the entire design, engineering, procurement, and construction of this project on turnkey basis, in partnership with NTPC and a Japanese technology provider for the methanol synthesis process.

    Jakson Green will oversee the entire design, engineering, procurement, and construction of this project on turnkey basis, in partnership with NTPC and a Japanese technology provider for the methanol synthesis process.

    Jakson Green has secured an order to set up a methanol synthesis facility at the NTPC's Vindhyachal Thermal Power Plant (VTPP) in Madhya Pradesh.

    In a statement, Jakson Group said, it will be "world's first methanol production plant in partnership with NTPC Ltd." Group company Jakson Green has won a project from NTPC to establish a methanol synthesis facility, having a capacity 10 tonnes-per-day (TPD) at its VTPP plant in Madhya Pradesh, it said.

    Methanol is a cleaner alternative fuel that can be used for various purposes, including power generation and transportation.

    Jakson Green will oversee the entire design, engineering, procurement, and construction of this project on turnkey basis, in partnership with NTPC and a Japanese technology provider for the methanol synthesis process.

    "We are confident that this Methanol synthesis plant built in association with NTPC will strengthen India's vision of becoming a methanol economy, which will, in turn, reduce India's dependence on crude oil imports and mitigate pollution," Bikesh Ogra, CEO and MD of Jakson Green Private Limited, said.

    PTI
    Tags: #Jakson Green #methanol synthesis facility #NTPC Vindhyachal Thermal Power Plant
    first published: Apr 5, 2023 07:25 pm