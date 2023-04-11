 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jakson Green secures 1 GW RE contracts in domestic, international markets

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

The projects are to be set up through engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for the customers in India, Africa and Middle East regions, Jakson Green said in a statement.

Homegrown Jakson Green on Tuesday said it has bagged renewable energy projects totaling 1 GW of capacity in the domestic as well as international markets.

The projects are to be set up through engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode for the customers in India, Africa and Middle East regions, Jakson Green said in a statement.

It has secured over 1 GW of renewable EPC orders with leading RE producers in the Middle East and Africa regions, in addition to its RE EPC orders in India, including a recent deal with one of the world's leading renewable energy asset managers to build India's largest C&I solar park in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the company said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details.