 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Jaishankar holds talks with South Korean counterpart

PTI
Apr 07, 2023 / 10:37 PM IST

The two foreign ministers also deliberated on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese military assertiveness.

EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held wide-ranging talks with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin with an aim to take forward the special strategic partnership between the two countries.

The two foreign ministers also deliberated on the overall situation in the Indo-Pacific, a region that has witnessed growing Chinese military assertiveness.

Park is on a two-day visit to India.

"I'm really very glad to have the opportunity to take forward our special strategic partnership. This is also the 50th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks at the meeting.