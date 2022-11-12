Jaipur International Airport Limited receives Aerodrome licence from DGCA

Jaipur International Airport Limited has received the Aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) following which the airport has embarked on an expansion drive, a company official said.

Earlier, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) was the licence holder. Now the private player, which is operating the Jaipur airport since October 2021, has become the new licence holder.

The licence is given to an airport operator for ensuring complete management of the airport in accordance with the concession agreement.

"We have received the Aerodrome licence for Jaipur International Airport Limited (JIAL). Now the complete management of the airport lies with us in accordance with the concession agreement. Major customer-centric changes have been made at the airport, and now we are looking for expansion," said a senior official of JIAL.

"The airport management has conducted an extensive survey at Jaipur airport which revealed that present passenger traffic of 50 lakh per annum will reach 1 crore by 2025. Considering future requirements, the management is now planning to reopen Terminal- 1 which has been non-operational for the last 10 years," he added.

The official further said unscheduled flights (chartered flights and air ambulance) and some of the international airlines will be operated from Terminal-1 when it is operationalised.

"Terminal- 1 will be developed on the lines of presently operational Terminal-2. Massive IT-related infrastructure, food and beverage services, and retail outlets, measures for zero carbon emission and environment sustainability, and security arrangements will be in place on the lines of T-2," he added.

The Jaipur airport, as per the environment guidelines, is developing a mini-forest near Dudu town where 4,400 trees will be planted and maintained for 5 years. The step is being taken in accordance with the law keeping in mind any sort of damage to green cover during the Terminal-1 expansion, the official said.

At Terminal-2, the airport management has installed new e- boarding gates, an electronic helpdesk, 50 retail and branded outlets for customers, automated parking and transport mechanisms where private cab operators like WTI, Ola and Uber have been given a place to operate.

Works like planting of saplings have been done, old vehicles have been replaced with electric vehicles, and an electric vehicle charging station for public will be opened this month at T-2. Moreover, new radars and runway visibility system have been enhanced with the latest technology. Similar facilities are going to be provided at the soon-to-be-opened T-1.

A requirement of about 240 CISF security personnel has also been raised by the airport administration for making T-1 operational.