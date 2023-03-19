 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Jaipur-based firm makes paper, various other products using cow dung

PTI
Mar 19, 2023 / 05:17 PM IST

Jaipur-based businessman Bhimraj Sharma also experimented with making items like Gulal, tiny havan-kund, Rakhis, pencils, and Holi and Diwali items with cow dung paper.

"If elephant dung can be used to make paper sheets, then why cannot cow dung be turned into paper?" When Jaipur-based businessman Bhimraj Sharma faced this simple question from his daughter in 2016, it was like all the pieces fit together in one moment of inspiration.

Wasting no time, Sharma, who was into the offset printing business, started research on the idea and ended up making a paper sheet of cow dung, though not so fine, yet good enough to keep his spirit high.

"Today, the quality of this paper is not only high but there is no product, which can only be made from mill paper and not from this cow dung paper. You name it and have it," said Sharma, who heads Gaukriti company, which manufactures papers from cow dung.

Taking one step forward, Sharma experimented making items like Gulal, tiny havan-kund, Rakhis, pencils, and Holi and Diwali items with cow dung paper.