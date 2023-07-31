Jaiprakash Power Ventures trades 3% up on 5-fold rise in Q1 net profit

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited (JPVL), a part of the Jaypee Group is engaged in the business of thermal and hydropower generation, coal mining, and cement grinding.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures Limited shares gained over 3 percent to trade at Rs 6.15 around 9:23am on July 31 after it announced its earnings for the first quarter of FY24.

The company's total income suffered a 6.26 percent decline over the last year at Rs 1,714.75 crore as against Rs 1,829.35 crore last year. However, on a sequential basis, total income grew 23.77 percent from Rs 1,385.41 crore.

On an on-quarter basis, the company’s net profit also grew five-folds to Rs 191.65 crore from a loss of Rs 44 crore in the previous quarter.

The company's consolidated net profit fell over 20 percent to Rs 191.65 crore in the June 2023 quarter, mainly because of lower revenues, as against Rs 241.96 crore a year back, a BSE filing showed.

