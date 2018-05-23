Jain Irrigation Q4 net profit surges 29% to Rs 159 cr

Jain Irrigation Systems today reported a 29.28 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 159.44 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017-18, mainly on the back of higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 123.32 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Net income rose by 12.14 percent to Rs 1,584.94 crore in the January-March quarter, compared t0 Rs 1,413.33 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses too increased to Rs 1,417.97 crore from Rs 1,231.68 crore.

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 1 per share, subject to approval of shareholders.

The company's scrip fell by 0.49 percent to settle at Rs 60.75 apiece on the BSE today.