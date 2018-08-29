Jain Irrigation bags Rs 127 crore contract from Rwanda

Jain Irrigation Systems (JISL) today said it has received a contract worth Rs 127 crore ($18.7 million) from the Rwandan government for developing irrigation and watershed facilities.

The contract has been awarded by the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) for irrigation and watershed development in Mahama sector under the export targeted modern irrigated agriculture projects in the country, JISL said in a regulatory filing.

The project, which will be executed near Rusumo (Rwanda Tanzania border), is financed by the EXIM Bank of India under the government's Line Of Credit (LOC) programme, it added.

This is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract and JISL aims to complete the project in next 18 months.

The total area under irrigation will be 1,220 hectare. There is also a component of watershed development and capacity building for over 1,752 hectare, it added.

Rwanda is investing in modern agriculture project and is at the forefront of using latest technology to improve productivity. They have taken impressive strides in value added agriculture, the company said.

Jain Irrigation makes micro-irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets and agro-processed products, among others.