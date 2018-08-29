App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 04:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jain Irrigation bags Rs 127 crore contract from Rwanda

The project, which will be executed near Rusumo (Rwanda Tanzania border), is financed by the EXIM Bank of India under the government's Line Of Credit (LOC) programme, it added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jain Irrigation Systems (JISL) today said it has received a contract worth Rs 127 crore ($18.7 million) from the Rwandan government for developing irrigation and watershed facilities.

The contract has been awarded by the Rwanda Agriculture Board (RAB) for irrigation and watershed development in Mahama sector under the export targeted modern irrigated agriculture projects in the country, JISL said in a regulatory filing.

The project, which will be executed near Rusumo (Rwanda Tanzania border), is financed by the EXIM Bank of India under the government's Line Of Credit (LOC) programme, it added.

This is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract and JISL aims to complete the project in next 18 months.

The total area under irrigation will be 1,220 hectare. There is also a component of watershed development and capacity building for over 1,752 hectare, it added.

Rwanda is investing in modern agriculture project and is at the forefront of using latest technology to improve productivity. They have taken impressive strides in value added agriculture, the company said.

Jain Irrigation makes micro-irrigation systems, PVC and HDPE pipes, plastic sheets and agro-processed products, among others.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 04:52 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Jain Irrigation Systems #Rwanda

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.