Jaikumar Srinivasan takes over as NTPC Director

State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said Jaikumar Srinivasan has taken charge as its Director (Finance). Srinivasan, who was Director (Finance) at NLC India, took charge on Thursday.

He is a commerce graduate and an associate member of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. Srinivasan has more than 30 years of experience in the Power and Mining sector in the state and central PSUs in the field of Finance, Accounts, Taxation, Commercial, Electricity regulation, Renewables, IT, Project development etc. with 8 years Board level exposure.

He has also served as Director (Finance) of Maharashtra State Electricity and Distribution Company Ltd, prior to which he was the Director (Finance) of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO).