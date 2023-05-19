Jaguar owner Tata leans toward UK over Spain for battery plant

An employee works on a Jaguar XJ automobile on the production line at Tata Motors Ltd.'s Jaguar assembly plant in Castle Bromwich, U.K., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer Ralf Speth backed Nissan Motor Co.'s calls for extra funding for car-parts makers in the wake of last years Brexit vote, while cautioning that there must be "fair play" for all U.K. automakers.

Britain is close to winning a major battery plant for electric vehicles as Tata Group, the parent company of Jaguar Land Rover, leans toward choosing it over Spain.

Tata, a conglomerate involved in industries from cars to salt, is currently favoring a factory in England after the UK government offered a support package, according to people familiar with the matter.

No final decision has been made, and Tata could still decide on another location, the people said.

A decision in favor of the UK by Tata would secure the future of JLR’s plants in the country and mark a major coup for the government, as Spanish authorities were battling to win the investment. The plant — to be based in Somerset, England — would make batteries for Jaguar Land Rover’s planned range of fully electric models that are due from 2024.

The UK has been struggling to attract significant auto-industry investment in the aftermath of Brexit, while several manufacturers have shifted output to other countries amid the generational push toward electrification.

Stellantis NV, which is adapting its Ellesmere Port site to make electric vans, said operations in the UK could close if the cost of manufacturing became uncompetitive and unsustainable.

BMW last year said it will move production of electric Mini hatchbacks from Oxford to China. Honda Motor Co. closed its car factory in Swindon in 2021, leaving Britain with just four major manufacturers: Jaguar Land Rover, Nissan Motor Co., BMW and Toyota Motor Corp.

A spokesperson for Tata declined to comment. A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade declined to comment.