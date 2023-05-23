Jaguar Land Rover & TCS partner to launch Open Innovation programme in Israel

Jaguar Land Rover & TCS partner

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to launch its Open Innovation programme in Israel, which will foster mobility innovation and strengthen relationships between JLR and Israeli start-ups, scale-ups, corporate entities, investors, and academia as part of JLR’s Reimagine strategy, TCS stated in a media release on May 23.

The programme will leverage TCS’ Co-Innovation Network (COIN) in Israel, to identify local technology offerings and scale them to global mobility solutions and services. It will explore opportunities in electrification, connectivity, digital services, metaverse, intelligent enterprise, manufacturing, supply chain and sustainability, the statement mentioned.

TCS has been a partner to JLR for more than a decade, contributing to its key transformation initiatives across its value chain, including sustainability and digital services.

"The programme will be vital in giving us a footprint within the region, opening up opportunities to innovate with a range of disruptive

Israeli start-ups to help us deliver uncompromised and sustainable modern luxury,” said Igor Murakami, director of New Services, Software and Open Innovation at JLR.

Operating in Israel since 2005, TCS helps organisations define the blueprint for their business transformation, innovate and adopt new technologies to improve operational resilience, embrace new business models, and enhance customer experience.