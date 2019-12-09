Jaguar Land Rover sales fall 3.4% in November

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported 3.4 percent decline in total retail sales at 46,542 units in November as compared to the year-ago period.

The sales of Jaguar brand were at 11,464 units during the month, down 23.1 percent from November 2018, Tata Motors said in a BSE filing.

Land Rover sales stood at 35,078 units, up 5.5 percent from the same month last year, it added.

"Against the backdrop of a downturn in the global automotive market, we were pleased to see our sales grow in the US and China. Despite the ongoing headwinds in China, we continue to see green shoots of recovery in our sales there.