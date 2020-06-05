App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 05, 2020 01:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover raises $705 million loan from Chinese banks

Arthur Yu, JLR's vice president and China chief financial officer, said the Chinese banks that would provide it with the three-year revolving loan include Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

Reuters
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), owned by India's Tata Motors, has entered into agreements with lenders in China for a secured term loan facility of 5 billion yuan ($704.50 million), marking its first debt financing in China, it said.

Arthur Yu, JLR's vice president and China chief financial officer, said the Chinese banks that would provide it with the three-year revolving loan include Bank of China, ICBC, China Construction Bank, Bank of Communications and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

The fundraising comes as the coronavirus pandemic has hit global automakers' supply chains and sales. Sales from China used to account for 25% to 30% of JLR's global sales, but over the past two months make up 50%, Yu said.

Close

The loan facility "can help JLR China better manage cash flow amid the coronavirus epidemic", Yu told reporters on Friday.

related news

JLR, which imports cars and also has a manufacturing partnership in the Chinese eastern city of Changshu with Wuhu-based Chery Automobile, said its China sales in April were level with same period last year, and it saw sales growth in May.

Yu said the company expects sales of China's luxury car segment this year to be level with last year or see slight growth.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 5, 2020 01:46 pm

tags #Business #Chinese banks #Companies #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Serum Institute raises hopes of India getting its COVID-19 vaccine before end of 2020

Serum Institute raises hopes of India getting its COVID-19 vaccine before end of 2020

Anti-China sentiments and clarion call for self-reliance leave India's Chinese goods markets in a spot of bother

Anti-China sentiments and clarion call for self-reliance leave India's Chinese goods markets in a spot of bother

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0: As restaurants open from June 8, here's how dine-in experience will change

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0: As restaurants open from June 8, here's how dine-in experience will change

most popular

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.