Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest 15 billion pounds in electric push

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST

The carmaker said it would also launch a new all-electric Range Rover SUV in 2025 and order books for that vehicle would open later this year.

 

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced on April 19 that it planned to increase its investments in electric vehicles (EVs) as it chases global rivals, with the British luxury carmaker promising its first new electric Jaguar in 2025.

JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, said it would invest 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) over the next five years on EVs, according to a company press release.

Previously, the carmaker had said it would invest 2.5 billion pounds a year on electrification.