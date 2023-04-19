English
    Jaguar Land Rover plans to invest 15 billion pounds in electric push

    Moneycontrol News
    April 19, 2023 / 07:20 PM IST
    Jaguar Land Rover

    Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) announced on April 19 that it planned to increase its investments in electric vehicles (EVs) as it chases global rivals, with the British luxury carmaker promising its first new electric Jaguar in 2025.

    JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, said it would invest 15 billion pounds ($19 billion) over the next five years on EVs, according to a company press release.

    Previously, the carmaker had said it would invest 2.5 billion pounds a year on electrification.

    Legacy Western carmakers face a challenge to electrify fast, especially in China where the game is moving faster and the pressure to cut prices is getting intense.

    JLR said its Halewood plant in northwest England would become an all-electric manufacturing facility soon.

    The carmaker said it would also launch a new all-electric Range Rover SUV in 2025 and order books for that vehicle would open later this year.

    With agency inputs

