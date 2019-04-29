App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2019 10:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover planning to allow helpful car drivers to earn cryptocurrency

Drivers could also earn rewards if the car participates in a ride-sharing program, Jaguar said. The tokens earned could be used to pay for tolls, parking and charging for electric cars.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jaguar Land Rover, Britain's largest auto manufacturer, said on April 29 it is testing software that will allow drivers of its cars to earn the IOTA cryptocurrency as a reward for sharing data.

The company is developing what it calls "smart wallet" technology to be installed in its automobiles. This would reward Jaguar car drivers with IOTA coins for actions such as enabling their vehicles to automatically report useful data, such as traffic congestion or potholes to navigation providers or local authorities.

Drivers could also earn rewards if the car participates in a ride-sharing program, Jaguar said. The tokens earned could be used to pay for tolls, parking and charging for electric cars.

The overall goal was to "achieve zero emissions, zero accidents, and zero congestion," the company said.

related news

Global car companies are exploring blockchain applications, figuring out different ways in which they can leverage the technology to suit their different needs. Blockchain, the system powering cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, is a shared database that is maintained by a network of computers connected to the internet.

The British car company is testing the technology at the new Jaguar Land Rover software engineering base in Shannon, Ireland, where engineers have already equipped several vehicles, including the Jaguar F-PACE and Range Rover Velar, with "smart wallet" features, the company said.

It does not yet have a timetable for when it will be commercially available, said Jaguar, a subsidiary of Tata Motors .

The IOTA token is based on a distributed ledger technology that enables people and machines to transfer money and data without any transaction fees. IOTA trades on digital asset exchanges and was last at 27 U.S. cents per token.

"The smart wallet technology ... can be easily adapted into all new vehicles," Dominik Schiener, IOTA co-founder and co-chairman of its board, told Reuters on Friday.

"IOTA wants to enable interoperability with all these different players. So there is no Jaguar coin, no BMW coin, but one universal token for this machine economy," he added.

 
First Published on Apr 29, 2019 10:20 pm

tags #Auto #Business #cryptocurrency #IOTA cryptocurrency #Jaguar Land Rover #Technology

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

As Brahmastra gets delayed, Alia Bhatt discusses her chemistry with Ra ...

Priyanka Chopra to shine at the MET Gala this year, courtesy Nick Jona ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Salman Khan's inked finger gets a fun reply ...

Sophie Turner calls Maisie Williams a bi*ch for this reason!

IPL 2019 Highlights: David Warner’s last match ends with a decisive ...

Slow Motion from Bharat: Here’s what went into the making of Salman ...

Arjun Kapoor loses his cool as paps misbehave with his fans, watch vid ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Kangana Ranaut attacks Congress, says India ...

The parody version of Akshay Kumar interviewing Narendra Modi is hilar ...

Snapshot: Professional Hyderabad Beat Punjab

Bumrah Posts Heartwarming Tribute to Retiring Mother

IPL 2019 | 'Mr IPL!' - Twitter Celebrates Another Warner Classic

IPL 2019 | Sensational Warner Signs Off on a High as SRH Thrash KXIP

Australia All-rounder Faulkner Reveals He's Gay on 29th Birthday

Smitten by Tollywood Actors, Mamata Doesn't Have Much to Offer Than Mo ...

Begusarai's Unpredictable Voters Keep Kanhaiya Kumar, Giriraj Singh on ...

A Billon Votes: A Special Sparkle To Mumbai's Polling Day Queues

In a Veiled Attack on Sonia Gandhi, Kangana Ranaut Says ‘We Were Ear ...

SC tells RBI to make bank inspection reports public: Will banks now pl ...

IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi appears in video for first time in 5 ye ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Modi claims TMC's 40 MLAs in touch with h ...

Phase 4 voter turnout state-wise: 55.97% polling in Maharashtra, 67.13 ...

Ahead of 'The Irishman,' Scorsese and De Niro look back at their long ...

S&P 500 hits record high on upbeat consumer spending, earnings optimis ...

Bajaj Finance gained over 50 percent every year since FY14

The worst is not over for YES Bank as asset quality degrades

Billionaire Warren Buffett: This is the 'one easy way' to increase you ...

Lok Sabha polls: Bihar sees 58.92% percent turnout; BJP-Congress suppo ...

Avengers: Endgame — Ten questions you may have after watching the fi ...

Cyclone Fani likely to move northwestwards, then recurve north-northea ...

Sri Lanka's ban on 'face veil' takes effect; President Maithripala Sir ...

Jet Airways will fly again if SBI is serious about getting a bidder, s ...

Fast-rising Sathiyan Gnanasekaran reaches World No 24 rank in ITTF cha ...

Bundelkhand reels under water crisis even as politicians offer few sol ...

In 'A Cup of Tea', Mahindar Nath meditates on love, before and after m ...

Is Cyclone Fani a result of global warming? A climate scientist has th ...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.