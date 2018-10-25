Jaguar Land Rover opens new plant in Slovakia

The UK-based company, owned by India's Tata Motors, built the plant near Nitra, about 100 kilometers east of Bratislava, to initially produce 150,000 cars a year. The Slovak government is giving the carmaker investment subsidies of up to 130 million euros (USD 148 million).
Jaguar Land Rover is opening a new, USD 1.6 billion plant in Slovakia, the luxury car maker's first in continental Europe.
The UK-based company, owned by India's Tata Motors, built the plant near Nitra, about 100 kilometers east of Bratislava, to initially produce 150,000 cars a year. The Slovak government is giving the carmaker investment subsidies of up to 130 million euros (USD 148 million).
Slovakia is a regional car-making powerhouse. Germany's Volkswagen, France's PSA Peugeot Citroen and South Korea's Kia Motors Corp all have a major plant in this Central European country of 5.4 million people.