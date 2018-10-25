App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover opens new plant in Slovakia

The UK-based company, owned by India's Tata Motors, built the plant near Nitra, about 100 kilometers east of Bratislava, to initially produce 150,000 cars a year. The Slovak government is giving the carmaker investment subsidies of up to 130 million euros (USD 148 million).

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jaguar Land Rover is opening a new, USD 1.6 billion plant in Slovakia, the luxury car maker's first in continental Europe.

The UK-based company, owned by India's Tata Motors, built the plant near Nitra, about 100 kilometers east of Bratislava, to initially produce 150,000 cars a year. The Slovak government is giving the carmaker investment subsidies of up to 130 million euros (USD 148 million).

Slovakia is a regional car-making powerhouse. Germany's Volkswagen, France's PSA Peugeot Citroen and South Korea's Kia Motors Corp all have a major plant in this Central European country of 5.4 million people.

The company said it will shift all production of its Discovery model from Birmingham, England, to Slovakia amid falling diesel sales, vehicle taxes and uncertainty about Britain's departure from the European Union.
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Jaguar Land Rover #Slovakia

most popular

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.