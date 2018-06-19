App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2018 06:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover opens bookings for new Range Rover models

The company said in a statement, The Range Rover Sports SVR comes at an entry price of Rs 1.97 crore, the price tag for the Range Rover SV Autobiography ranges from Rs 3.12 crore to Rs 3.88 crore.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover India today began bookings for the new variants of Range Rover SV Autobiography and Range Rover Sport SVR which come with 4-litre and 5.1 liter engines.

While the Range Rover Sport SVR comes at an entry price of Rs 1.97 crore, the price tag for the Range Rover SV Autobiography ranges from Rs 3.12 crore to Rs 3.88 crore, the company said in a statement.

These are the fastest and most capable Land Rover SUV models offering better on-ground performance coupled with all-terrain capabilities, JLR India president & managing director Rohit Suri said.

These models come with a slew of upgrades and changes, including a carbon fibre bonnet as standard offering, lighter sports seats and chassis to improve the dynamics of the Range Rover Sport SVR.

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest and most capable SUV from the Land Rover stable and comes with a 5- liter V8 supercharged powertrain with 423 kW and reaches 0-100 km in just 4.5 seconds. The new Range Rover SV Autobiography comes with resourceful technology offering long wheelbase of 3.12 m.
First Published on Jun 19, 2018 06:30 pm

tags #automobile #Business #Companies #India #Jaguar Land Rover #Rohit Suri

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.