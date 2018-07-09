App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover global sales up 0.9% at 52,049 units in June

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in June were at 16,328 units, a growth of 6.41 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 0.9 percent increase in global sales at 52,049 units in June against 51,591 units in the same month last year.

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in June were at 16,328 units, a growth of 6.41 per cent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Land Rover range sales declined by 1.5 per cent to 35,721 units in June 2018, it added.

"Land Rover sales declined slightly in June as China waited for the welcome reduction in import tariffs as of July. This was largely offset by increases in sales in the UK, the US and our overseas region," Jaguar Land Rover Chief Commercial Officer Felix Brautigam said.

Jaguar Land Rover total retail sales in first quarter of this fiscal were at 145,510 units, up 5.9 per cent year-on-year.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 12:20 pm

tags #Business #Tata Motors

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.