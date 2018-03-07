App
Mar 07, 2018 12:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover global sales fall 2.6% in February

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in February were at 11,565 units, a fall of 5.2 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) today reported 2.6 per cent decline in global sales at 39,911 units in February.

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles in February were at 11,565 units, a fall of 5.2 per cent, the company said in a statement.

Land Rover range posted sales of 28,346 units in the month, down 1.5 per cent, it added.

The company said retail sales of 39,911 Jaguars and Land Rovers in February were 2.6 per cent down on "the previous year’s all-time high".

"Solid demand in China (up 3.3 per cent) and other overseas markets (up 1.5 per cent ) was offset by lower sales in the UK (down 15.2 per cent for the month) and Europe (down 6.9 per cent) , where trading conditions remained challenging.

Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said the company is "continuing to see weaker market conditions in Europe and the UK in particular largely reflecting diesel uncertainty".

