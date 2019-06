Jaguar Land Rover global sales dip 12% in May

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on June 11 reported a 12.2 percent decline in global sales at 42,370 units in May.

Sales of Jaguar brand of vehicles stood at 13,142 units in May, a dip of 9.4 percent over May 2018, the company said in a statement.

Land Rover range posted sales of 29,228 units in the month, down 13.5 percent as compared with year-ago period, it added.

"Higher retail sales of the new Range Rover Evoque and the all-electric I-PACE were offset by lower sales of other models, primarily in China," JLR said.

Sales of Discovery Sport were lower ahead of the introduction of the refreshed model, which is now on sale following its reveal in May, it added.