App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2020 04:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Jaguar Land Rover crosses 15-lakh production mark for Ingenium engine range

Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, JLR'a all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Friday said it has crossed 15-lakh production mark for its Ingenium engine range which powers its current models. The company's engine manufacturing centre in Wolverhampton, UK, produces the Ingenium powertrain family, providing a range of electrified, petrol and diesel powertrains for all JLR models, the automaker said in a statement.

Developed and manufactured in-house in the UK, JLR'a all-aluminium Ingenium engine designs are modular, flexible and scalable, with common core technologies, it added.

"We are experiencing unprecedented demand for cleaner-running vehicles, so it's more important than ever to deliver clean and efficient engines without compromising on the performance or all-terrain capabilities our customers have come to expect," JLR Powertrain Operations Launch Director Ken Close said.

Close
The Ingenium powertrains offer the very best of both worlds – better fuel efficiency and lower emissions, and even greater torque for a more responsive and engaging drive, he added.
First Published on Jul 17, 2020 04:25 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors #Technology #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.