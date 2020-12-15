MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :'Improve CX with a Robust Business Communication Strategy' at 11:30 AM on Dec 23, 2020 - presented by Knowlarity & Freshworks. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Jaguar Land Rover commences bookings for plug-in hybrid version of Defender in India

The Defender P400e comes with a 2-litre petrol engine mated with a 105 kW electric motor. This helps the vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 209 km/h.

PTI
December 15, 2020 / 01:00 PM IST
JLR

JLR

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday said it has commenced bookings for plug-in hybrid version of the new Defender with deliveries expected to start in the first quarter of next fiscal.

The Defender P400e comes with a 2-litre petrol engine mated with a 105 kW electric motor. This helps the vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and achieve a top speed of 209 km/h.

"We are extremely proud to introduce our first plug-in hybrid, the New Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover''s legendary off-road capability," Jaguar Land Rover India President & Managing Director Rohit Suri said in a statement.

This also reaffirms the company''s commitment to introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, he added.

JLR India had opened bookings for Jaguar I-PACE last month.

Close

The new Defender P400e will be offered in four variants, the SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X on the Defender 110.

The model comes with a 19.2 kWh battery, which can be charged at home or office using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, supplied complimentary with the vehicle.

Deliveries of the Defender P400e are expected to begin in the country from the first quarter of 2021-22.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 15, 2020 01:00 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

Coronavirus Essential | US experts give nod to Pfizer vaccine; Astrazeneca to combine its dose with Russian shots in testing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.