App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 08, 2019 05:39 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover begins Brexit-linked UK plant shutdowns

The move by Britain's biggest carmaker, to prepare for any disruption resulting from Brexit, was taken a few months ago at a time when the departure date - since extended to April 12 - was March 29.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) shuts its UK plants on Monday for five days over Brexit, adding to other shutdowns to leave at least half the country's car production off-line in what could be a pivotal week for Britain's divorce from the EU.

The move by Britain's biggest carmaker, to prepare for any disruption resulting from Brexit, was taken a few months ago at a time when the departure date - since extended to April 12 - was March 29.

Automotive firms face a number of possible risks under a disorderly Brexit, including delays to the supply of ports and finished models, new customs bureaucracy, the need to recertify models and an up to 10 percent tariff on finished vehicles.

Prime Minister Theresa May's efforts to obtain a longer extension have also ruined contingency plans for some of them.

related news

Shutdowns are generally organised far in advance so employee holidays can be scheduled and suppliers can adjust volumes, making them hard to move.

With Britain's political leaders still deadlocked over Brexit and some EU states questioning a further departure delay, culture minister Jeremy Wright said May would continue talks with the opposition Labour Party to try to find a compromise solution.

BMW's UK Mini and Rolls-Royce plants are also shuttered this week, as is Peugeot's Vauxhall factory, which brought forward summer shutdowns to April.

Together JLR, Mini, Rolls-Royce and Peugeot's Vauxhall brand, which is branded as Opel on the continent, built over 750,000 of Britain's 1.52 million cars last year.

Honda has also scheduled six "non-production days" in April but has declined to say on which dates they will take place.

Britain's once buoyant car sector has since 2017 posted sharp falls in sales, output and investment.

JLR has already had to cut output last year as it faces declining sales, partly as customers shun diesel vehicles.

Overwhelmingly foreign-owned, the Britain-based car industry has become increasingly frustrated as a stable and attractive investment environment becomes mired in a deep political crises, risking free and frictionless trade.

At least 25 percent of Britain's automotive engine capacity is also closed as BMW's central English Hams Hall factory continues a four-week shutdown while JLR's Wolverhampton site stops production for the week as part of Brexit preparations.

Honda engine production will also stop on six days this month.
First Published on Apr 8, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Auto #Brexit #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #JLR #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kabir Singh Teaser: Shahid Kapoor looks like a rugged rebel in this on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 crew books an entire fort resort an ...

Mrs Shatrughan Sinha yet to make up her mind about contesting election ...

Exclusive: Producer Rashmi Sharma stands by her decision of ousting Sh ...

Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring ...

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif’s sparkling chemistry gets attention, ...

Angrezi Medium: An excited Irrfan Khan is back to entertain fans, shar ...

’83: Ranveer Singh and squad begin training under champion Mohinder ...

Happy Birthday stylish star Allu Arjun; 3 exciting films to follow

Madras High Court Cancels Land Acquisition Proceedings for Salem Natio ...

Mary Kom On Importance Of Vaccination

At Baghpat Rally, Jayant Chaudhary Praises 'Master' Akhilesh Yadav for ...

'Won’t Allow Congress to Decay': Chidambaram on Lessons Learnt from ...

Target Is to Make Manchester City's Life Harder: Hugo Lloris Urges Tot ...

BJP Releases Its Manifesto For 2019, Cyrus Gets You The Details

Fans Ecstatic as K-Pop Stars BTS and 'Closer' Singer Halsey Tease New ...

India is Heartless if it Can’t Give Less Than 1% of GDP to 20% Poor, ...

Bravo Turns Hairstylist for Chennai Super Kings Teammate

Why the Supreme Court is right in repealing RBI’s directive on resol ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP could eat into TMC, CPI(M) votes in West ...

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: Here's all you need to k ...

BJP manifesto highlights: farmers, housing for all, national security ...

Jamui lok sabha seat: LJP's Chirag Paswan popular, but may face a clos ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 162 points lower, Nifty holds 11,600; Indiab ...

Why UltraTech Cement remains top cement stock for brokerages

Indiabulls Housing-Lakshmi Vilas Bank merger: What should investors do ...

Midcap Mania: Despite pain in smallcap index, Axtel Industries outperf ...

BJP manifesto 2019 highlights: From 0% interest in credit card till fi ...

Ban on Jammu and Kashmir Highway is 'unprecedented', 'dictatorial': Lo ...

US rattled as China's construction work under Belt and Road initiative ...

BJP manifesto: Continuity for sure, but some goals are aspirational; w ...

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019 LIVE updates: Rahul Chaudhari to Tamil ...

Soni Razdan on No Fathers In Kashmir, shooting in extreme weather cond ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Landless: A film on Punjab's Dalit farmers gives the community a voice ...

Facebook makes preparations for countering fake news in India as elect ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.