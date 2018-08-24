App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2018 10:21 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Jaguar Land Rover approves launch of electric E-type

Jaguar Classic, a unit of the UK-based automaker which restores vintage Jaguar cars, will convert the vehicles to electric power at its Classic Works facility in Coventry.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has given the go-ahead to production of an electric version of its E-type sports car with first deliveries planned for the summer of 2020, the company said on Thursday.

Jaguar Classic, a unit of the UK-based automaker which restores vintage Jaguar cars, will convert the vehicles to electric power at its Classic Works facility in Coventry.

The company gave no details on prices for the cars. The option of converting to an electric vehicle (EV), which is also fully reversible, will be offered to existing E-type owners.

JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd, is already building an electric vehicle called the I-PACE in Austria.

The latest version of the new E-type Zero will debut at California's Monterey Car Week on Friday.
First Published on Aug 24, 2018 10:18 am

tags #Auto #Business #Jaguar Land Rover #Tata Motors Ltd #Technology #World News

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.