Jaguar and Land Rover India MD Rohit Suri to retire on March 31

Tata Motors veteran Rohit Suri who led the launch of Jaguar and Land Rover in India announced his decision to retire from the position of President and Managing Director of JLR India after spending 14 years with the group.

Suri will be retiring with effect from 31st March, 2023. The announcement on his successor has not been made so far.

Commenting on his retirement, Rohit Suri said, “My time at Jaguar Land Rover has been filled with some of the most memorable and exciting challenges, as me and my team worked passionately to establish the two icons as the most sought after and aspirational brands in India. I thank senior leadership at the Tata group and Jaguar Land Rover for reposing faith in me to lead such iconic automotive brands. As I step into a new phase of my life, I share my best wishes with the entire Jaguar Land Rover family for a very exciting, electrified road ahead.”

Martin Limpert, Regional Director, Overseas, Jaguar Land Rover said, "I want to thank Rohit for his leadership and outstanding contribution to the business over the last 14 years. He led from the front and played a key role in establishing Jaguar Land Rover in India with strong focus on customer centricity and financial and brand strength.”