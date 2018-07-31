Jagran Prakashan Q1 profit at Rs 88.35 crore

Jagran Prakashan Ltd (JPL), the publisher of leading Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, today reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 88.35 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30, 2018.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 88.74 crore during the same period of previous fiscal, Jagran Prakashan said in a BSE filing.

Total income during the quarter under review was marginally up at Rs 607.46 crore as against Rs 603.35 crore during the year-ago period.

JPL's total expenses were at Rs 472.83 crore.

Commenting on the results, JPL Chairman and Managing Director Mahendra Mohan Gupta said: "After two consecutive quarters of de-growth, this quarter witnessed some growth in advertisement revenue."

Its advertisement revenues were at Rs 445.34 crore, up by 1.4 per cent as against Rs 439.23 crore of the corresponding period.

Shares of Jagran Prakashan today settled at Rs 116.80 on BSE, down 5.19 per cent from previous close.